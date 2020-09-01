The Daughters of the American Revolution are encouraging parents who are home-schooling this year because of the pandemic to have their children create posters celebrating the ideals embraced by the U.S. Constitution in honor of Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.
“While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren.
The U.S. has been celebrating Constitution Week since 1956, after Congress approved a resolution backed by the DAR and then-President Dwight Eisenhower signed it into law.
The Josefa Higuera Livermore Chapter of the DAR is participating in the nationwide poster contest and will provide poster board and a free copy of the Constitution to home schoolers of all ages.
Posters for the local contest must be submitted by Oct. 25. To request materials, contact chapter Regent Debbie Janes at debbiejindublin@hotmail.com.