David Victor and the band Supergroup SF will perform a benefit concert at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore on Saturday, Nov. 6, for his hospital music charity, Harmony & Healing.
Victor, who played lead guitar for Boston from 2012 to 2015, founded Harmony & Healing in 2013, after performing for the pediatric oncology ward at Miller Children’s Hospital in Long Beach, California.
As he explains on the Harmony & Healing website, Victor was nervous about performing for children suffering with serious diseases.
“Any fear I had was quickly abated,” Victor said. “It was a non-stop love-fest from the moment I walked into the building, with the children and their parents embracing me with open arms.”
“I came away from that visit with my own powerful, uplifting, and profoundly meaningful emotional experience,” Victor added. “I wanted to keep bringing live music to patients and their families in these extremely trying circumstances in order to lift their spirits, ease their burden, and help them understand they were not alone.”
Now based in San Ramon, the charity’s goal is to “get as many live musicians in front of as many hospital and hospice patients as we can, bringing them soothing and heartfelt live music that resonates in their souls, brings them solace, and gives them hope for tomorrow.”
Victor’s Supergroup SF band also includes former members of Lynch Mob, Y&T, and Big Brother & The Holding Company. It features hits from several popular Bay Area bands, including Journey, Train, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Bonnie Raitt, and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
The performance at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First Ave., will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets range in price from $50 to $125, and are available at livermorearts.org.