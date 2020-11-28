Do you have the most festive home, apartment or condo in your neighborhood with the best holiday decorations?
The City of Dublin invites Dublin residents to participate in the City’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest.
One winner will be chosen for each category:
- Best Use of Lights
- Best Lawn Display
- Best Holiday Theme
- Best Apartment/Condo
- Best Neighborhood (three homes, either directly next door or across the street in the same block, promoting cooperation in their efforts).
In addition to these five categories, the judging committee will also select a Best Overall award, based on curb appeal. Judging will take place Dec. 12 to 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. Winners will be notified on Dec. 22.
All winners will receive a special Best Holiday Decoration yard sign. Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 10. To register, visit www.dublinrecguide.com.