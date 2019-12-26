On January 11, Hope Hospice will offer a free presentation for family caregivers, “Living With Dementia: Dementia Basics.” Registration is required.
Since dementia dramatically changes the ways that individuals think, perceive, and use language, caring for a loved one with dementia presents a unique set of challenges. This class will provide basic information about the nature and progression of dementia and the various diseases and conditions that can produce its symptoms. An introduction to dementia-related behaviors and communication strategies will provide a foundation for three additional Living with Dementia classes coming up later this year.
Presenters include Jill Smith, R.N., Certified PAC Independent Trainer and Consultant, CARES Dementia Specialist, as well as Debbie Emerson, M.S., Community Health Educator, CARES Dementia Specialist.
This class will take place at the Hope Hospice office located at 6377 Clark Avenue, 2nd floor, in Dublin 94568. Free parking on site. Coffee and light refreshments are served at 9:45 a.m. and the class is in session from 10 a.m. to noon. An optional caregiver support group convenes after class from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. Bring your own bag lunch if desired.
Classes in Hope’s Family Caregiver Education Series are offered to the community for free, though donations to Hope Hospice are gratefully accepted and help offset costs of running the program.
Seating is limited, so please register in advance if you will be attending. View the complete Series schedule and registration details at www.hopehospice.com/family or call (925) 829-8770.
The complete schedule for 2020 is now posted and can be downloaded in PDF format at www.hopehospice.com/family.