Despite drizzly weather, nearly 850 people participated in the annual Hike for Hope at Del Valle Regional Park on Saturday, May 6, raising more than $150,000 for Hope Hospice.
Hope Hospice is a Dublin-based nonprofit that provides no-cost care and support services for terminally ill patients, their families, and their caregivers.
“The relationship between Hope Hospice and the Tri-Valley community is remarkable,” said Marc Rovetti, Hope Hospice’s director of philanthropy and chair of the annual fundraising event. “Hope has provided immeasurable support for thousands of families since our founding in 1980. We see many of these same people, in turn, give back in ways that allow us to continue our mission and to help the next generation. It’s uplifting to witness the generosity of so many, and reassuring to know that volunteer time and donor dollars go right back into the place we all call home.”
Rovetti said more than a thousand people registered for the event, but the weather kept some families away.
Winter storms also kept Del Valle closed to the public for several months, and the park reopened just one week ahead of the Hike for Hope.
“It was looking like we’d have to relocate or reschedule our event, which no organizer of a large annual effort like this wants to do,” Rovetti said. “Fortunately, park management gave us a last-minute green light. We’re grateful to the team at Del Valle for helping us keep this tradition with only minor adjustments.”
With some park facilities still closed, Rovetti said Hope Hospice brought in portable restrooms and tenting for the hikers and their families. Although lawn games were cancelled, the hike, a barbecue lunch, and a silent auction went on as planned.
Team Sensiba was the top fundraising team, contributing $6,800, while Fari Safina was the top individual fundraiser with $1,500.
This was the 12th fundraiser since the first Hike for Hope in 2010.