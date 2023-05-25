The City of Livermore, along with MidPen Housing, recently joined Alameda County in celebrating the grand opening of Avance, an affordable rental apartment community designed for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).
Avance, formerly known as Sunflower Hill offers 45 independent-living apartments for I/DD persons with income levels up to 50% of Area Median Income (AMI).
“Avance helps advance our community’s efforts to address the pressing need for affordable housing,” said Livermore Mayor John Marchand. “It is a model for innovative partnerships between civic leaders and community organizations to deliver on housing solutions for special needs and underserved populations.”
Within the Avance community is a preserved historic home, The Schenone House, built in 1927. Consideration was given to the community’s design to support the well-being and safety of its residents to live independently, including six nature-based “wayfinding” symbols marking each of Avance’s buildings. The community also includes art coordinated by Creative Growth Art Center, a non-profit organization based in Oakland with the mission to provide a supportive environment for creative expression, community, and professional artistic development to individuals with developmental disabilities.
“Members of our most vulnerable communities deserve the opportunity to live in safe, healthy, affordable homes,” said MidPen President and CEO Matthew O. Franklin. “By providing stable, permanent housing aligned with case management and well-rounded services programming, we create a foundation for residents with developmental disabilities to live independently and thrive.”
To emphasize the link between health and housing, amenities incorporated into the Avance community encourage socialization and promote physical and mental well-being. These also include access to community-based services like paratransit for day programs, medical appointments, and employment. In addition, Avance is located within a half-mile of the LAVTA Wheels 15 Bus, grocery stores, and pharmacy services, and within one mile of the public library, shopping centers, and medical clinics.