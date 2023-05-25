LOGO - City of Livermore

The City of Livermore, along with MidPen Housing, recently joined Alameda County in celebrating the grand opening of Avance, an affordable rental apartment community designed for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

Avance, formerly known as Sunflower Hill offers 45 independent-living apartments for I/DD persons with income levels up to 50% of Area Median Income (AMI).