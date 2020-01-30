The Livermore Shakespeare Festival will host a conversation with Patrick Spottiswoode, director of education at Shakespeare’s Globe in London, on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Spottiswoode will sit down with Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Lisa Tromovitch to discuss a new education program being developed at Shakespeare’s Globe, and cutting-edge teaching methods using Shakespeare’s text.
Built on the south bank of the River Thames, Shakespeare’s Globe is a reconstruction of the original Globe Theatre. It was founded by American actor and director Sam Wanamaker and opened to the public in 1997.
As the founding director of Globe Education, Spottiswoode has brought more than 120,000 people of all ages and nationalities to Shakespeare’s Globe to participate in educational workshops and courses. He has also curated a range of Shakespeare festivals, including “Shakespeare and Islam,” “Shakespeare and Shoes,” and “Shakespeare is German.” He was President of the Shakespeare Theatre Association in 2011 and 2012.
“Conversation with Patrick Spottiswoode” will be held from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Livermore Shakespeare Festival’s new studio space at 2172 Railroad Ave. Tickets are $35, and include a complimentary glass of wine and appetizers. Tickets are available at LivermoreShakes.org or by calling (925) 443-BARD.