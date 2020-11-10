The Little Free Library will celebrate the opening of the first “Read in Color” book-sharing box in Livermore, at 1061 Bellflower St., from 1-3 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The nonprofit book-sharing organization says its nationwide “Read in Color” initiative is intended to promote books for children that offer perspectives on racism and social justice, and that celebrate people of color and the LGBTQ community.
As part of the dedication, Livermore Mayor John Marchand will give readings at 1:15 and 1:45 p.m.
The dedication is open to the public and face masks are required.