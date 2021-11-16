Similar to traditional foreign-exchange programs, a new nonprofit in Oakland is coordinating a domestic program designed to expose high school students to diverse cultural environments in the U.S.
The American Youth Leader Exchange (AYLE) will also offer workshops to prepare students for their exchange semester, including active listening, how to ask better questions and forms of respect.
AYLE is now accepting applications for spring 2022. The program, which is open to Tri-Valley students, is free and covers the cost of travel and stipends for the participants.
For more information, visit aylx.org.