Tri-Valley Haven’s annual Pace for Peace fundraiser to help survivors of domestic violence will be held virtually this year.
Runners and walkers are encouraged to create their own course for the 5K/10K event, or follow the course laid out by the nonprofit, beginning Oct. 17 and continuing through the end of the month. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Tri-Valley Haven will provide participant medals and age group awards. To register, or for more information, go to www.trivalleyhaven.org