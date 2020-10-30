Liv Downtown 10-24-20 039

Hayden Caulder shows off her flamingo costume during Downtown Livermore Inc.’s Halloween Costume Lunch and Shop, on Saturday, Oct. 24. Due to COVID restrictions, the costume contest was virtual, and the carnival and trick-or-treat events were cancelled. Livermore Downtown Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, dedicated to the economic health and vitality of downtown Livermore. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)