Former Livermore resident Dr. Janice Bishop has been awarded the prestigious 2021 G.K. Gilbert Award for outstanding contributions to planetary geology.
Bishop is a senior research scientist at the SETI Institute and chair of the astrobiology group.
Bishop's work focuses on exploring Mars, both through spectroscopy and through collecting and studying Mars analog rocks and soil here on Earth in places including volcanic islands, cold deserts, hydrothermal regions and acidic aqueous sites. She is particularly interested in understanding alteration processes in the context of geology. Her expertise in understanding how Mars' mineralogy has evolved is widely recognized.
“I am thrilled to be the fifth woman selected for the Grove Karl Gilbert award, joining the ranks of planetary geology stars Baerbel Lucchitta, Maria Zuber, Carlé Pieters, and Darby Dyar,” said Bishop. “I hope to see us expand and celebrate field investigations on Earth as analogs for planetary processes, as well as bolster exploration achieved by robots and humans on Mars, the moon, asteroids, and other planetary bodies in order to more fully understand the formation and evolution of our solar system."
Born and raised in Livermore, Bishop attended East Avenue Middle School and Livermore High where she was named valedictorian. She played soccer, ran track and cross country, and played clarinet in the marching band. She is the daughter of Stan and Dorothy Bishop — Stan, a career engineer, and Dorothy, a scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Her brother, Robert Bishop, lives and works in Livermore as an engineer, inventor, and philanthropist. She earned her BS and MS degrees from Stanford University in chemistry and applied earth science (remote sensing) and her PhD from Brown University, again forging a cross disciplinary approach centered on chemistry, with applications in planetary science, mineralogy, and spectroscopy. She developed a broad range of experience as a postdoctoral research associate first at DLR in Berlin, and later as an NRC Fellow at NASA-Ames. In 1999, Bishop joined the SETI Institute Carl Sagan Center, Astrobiology Group, maintaining a contractor position at NASA-Ames, Space Science & Astrobiology Division. Her contributions have bloomed and grown through the last two decades from that professional home, with a few extended excursions as a visiting scientist or guest professor with colleagues in Europe. Her research trajectory reflects a theme that has been a cornerstone of the character and quality of her sustained work, namely the application of sound chemical principles to diverse issues that are central to geological processes on planetary bodies.
“It is an enormous delight and honor to provide a citation for Dr. Janice Bishop, the 2021 recipient of the Geological Society of America G. K. Gilbert Award from the Planetary Geology Division,” said Dr. Carle M. Pieters. “This award is given annually to an individual who has provided outstanding contributions to planetary geology in its broadest sense.
“Janice integrates laboratory data and field work to systematically address alteration processes in geologic context. She excels in exploring areas of active or ancient alteration as well as the use of remote compositional analyses derived from modern spectroscopic instruments to understand their environment and evolution. Over the years Janice has become widely recognized as a skilled researcher who has played a central role in developing a solid foundation for understanding how Mars mineralogy has evolved into what is seen today.”
Pieters went on to say that Bishop’s work characterizes the aqueous activity and environment of alteration products and their intriguing links to a possible habitable era during the early evolution of planets.
“Janice is a highly knowledgeable and visible participant in the scientific exploration of Mars, but she also seeks out and generously supports collaborators and young scientists,” Pieters explained. “She is unselfish in her work and genuinely wishes to see others succeed in the scientific field she loves.”
In addition to her scientific achievements, Bishop has been a generous mentor to colleagues, scientists embarking on their careers and students. In particular, she has mentored numerous students through the SETI Institute’s Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) program.
Bishop is also the recipient of the 2021 Carl Sagan Center Director’s Award and was named one of the American Geophysical Union’s (AGU) 2020 Fellows.
“I believe that ‘field work’ on Earth and other bodies reveals untold secrets of our geologic history,” said Bishop.
