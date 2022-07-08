Dr. Kelly Bowers, outgoing superintendent of schools for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD), has been named as the new CEO and president of Three Valleys Community Foundation, (3VCF) effective Aug. 8.
Bowers will be transitioning from her position at LVJUSD at the end of July and succeeds Nelson Fialho, who has served in an interim role for the foundation since January. A longtime educator, collaborative manager, vibrant community leader and Livermore resident, Bowers was with LVJUSD for more than 23 years – serving in myriad educational and managerial roles before her appointment as superintendent in 2010. She was also cited as the longest-serving unified school superintendent in Alameda and Contra Costa counties when she announced her retirement in early June.
“We are thrilled to have Kelly Bowers join Three Valleys as our new CEO and president,” said 3VCF Chair John Sensiba. “Her strong leadership, community commitment and compassion for so many will help us highlight the philanthropic needs in our region.”
Bowers said she looks forward to her new role.
“As a lifelong public servant, I am humbled, honored and excited about the opportunity to grow a community foundation for our region,” she said. “It’s a challenge I wholeheartedly embrace. Sustainable philanthropic transformation for our area is vital. Along with our committed board and advisors, I am confident Three Valleys can effectively and successfully connect the corporations and individuals in our area with the dedicated nonprofits working to support the greater good.”
In her new position, Bowers will work with community leaders, corporations, donors, financial advisors and partners to strengthen the region’s philanthropic presence. The foundation is one of 750 place-based foundations in the nation – dedicated to supporting the issues specific to the Tri-Valley region and serving as a geographic anchor for individuals, corporations, and local governments to help those who need it most.
While the Tri-Valley economy is projected to remain strong, the core needs of many individuals in the area have significantly increased. Over the next year, Bowers will develop opportunities for corporate and community investments that align with the foundation’s values of integrity and transparency; equity and inclusiveness; and collaboration and innovation. She will also work 1:1 to connect donors and nonprofit leaders to support the areas of greatest need.
“I am deeply invested in our Tri-Valley Region. and what I admire most is the underlying spirit of generosity, an ethos of empathy and evidence of compassion in action wherever one goes in our respective communities,” said Bowers. “Our region’s most distinguishing trait is that so many want to contribute, restore, lift-up, and improve – they just need a catalyst and reliable conduit in order to translate their altruistic intentions into actions and tangible and meaningful actions. That is what I want to tap into and the genuine appeal of working on behalf of 3VCF.”
Dr. Kelly Bowers Named Chief Executive Officer, President of Three Valleys Community Foundation
Dr. Kelly Bowers, outgoing superintendent of schools for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD), has been named as the new CEO and president of Three Valleys Community Foundation, (3VCF) effective Aug. 8.
Bowers will be transitioning from her position at LVJUSD at the end of Jul y and succeeds Nelson Fialho, who has served in an interim role for the foundation since January. A longtime educator, collaborative manager, vibrant community leader and Livermore resident, Bowers was with LVJUSD for more than 23 years – serving in myriad educational and managerial roles before her appointment as superintendent in 2010. She was also cited as the longest-serving unified school superintendent in Alameda and Contra Costa counties when she announced her retirement in early June.
“We are thrilled to have Kelly Bowers join Three Valleys as our new CEO and president,” said 3VCF Chair John Sensiba. “Her strong leadership, community commitment and compassion for so many will help us highlight the philanthropic needs in our region.”
Bowers said she looks forward to her new role.
“As a lifelong public servant, I am humbled, honored and excited about the opportunity to grow a community foundation for our region,” she said. “It’s a challenge I wholeheartedly embrace. Sustainable philanthropic transformation for our area is vital. Along with our committed board and advisors, I am confident Three Valleys can effectively and successfully connect the corporations and individuals in our area with the dedicated nonprofits working to support the greater good.”
In her new position, Bowers will work with community leaders, corporations, donors, financial advisors and partners to strengthen the region’s philanthropic presence. The foundation is one of 750 place-based foundations in the nation – dedicated to supporting the issues specific to the Tri-Valley region and serving as a geographic anchor for individuals, corporations, and local governments to help those who need it most.
While the Tri-Valley economy is projected to remain strong, the core needs of many individuals in the area have significantly increased. Over the next year, Bowers will develop opportunities for corporate and community investments that align with the foundation’s values of integrity and transparency; equity and inclusiveness; and collaboration and innovation. She will also work 1:1 to connect donors and nonprofit leaders to support the areas of greatest need.
“I am deeply invested in our Tri-Valley Region. and what I admire most is the underlying spirit of generosity, an ethos of empathy and evidence of compassion in action wherever one goes in our respective communities,” said Bowers. “Our region’s most distinguishing trait is that so many want to contribute, restore, lift-up, and improve – they just need a catalyst and reliable conduit in order to translate their altruistic intentions into actions and tangible and meaningful actions. That is what I want to tap into and the genuine appeal of working on behalf of 3VCF.”