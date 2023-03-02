Consider this an invitation to make simple dresses for girls in third world countries.
The group meets once a month, and the next Sew-Fest is May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Holy Cross Lutheran, located at 1020 Mocho St., in Livermore. Needed is all kinds of help, sewing, ironing, and cutting, and attendees are asked to bring their sewing machine or serger, iron, ironing board, and scissors, along with helping hands. Attendees can stay an hour or all day, but are asked to bring a bag lunch if staying.
The group is always accepting cheerful, cotton-fabric donations. For those who can't make the Sew-Fest but would like to sew, contact the group for kits to sew from home.
For more information, visit dressagirlsfbayarea.com, call 925-352-8447 or email suzbeck@yahoo.com.