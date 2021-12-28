A local group making dresses for girls in third-world countries will hold its next monthly sew-fest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1020 Mocho St., in Livermore.
The sew-fest is open to anyone interesting in helping cut fabric, sew, or iron finished dresses for all or part of the day. Cotton fabric donations are also needed.
The Dress A Girl Around the World campaign is sponsored by Hope for Women International. According to the organization’s website, the goal of the campaign is to ensure that “every girl has at least one new dress.”
For more information, contact Suzanne Beck at 925-352-8447 or suzbeck@yahoo.com.