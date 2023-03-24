Renee Duan, a member of Troop 2998, will receive her Eagle Scout badge during a Court of Honor to be held on Sunday, April 30.
Renee Duan, a member of Troop 2998, will receive her Eagle Scout badge during a Court of Honor to be held on Sunday, April 30.
Duan, a sophomore at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, is the daughter of Lianxin Zhang and Shane Duan.
Troop 2998, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 6298 in Pleasanton, is an all-female Scout troop with members from throughout the Tri-Valley.
Girls have been allowed to join the Scouting BSA program since 2019. There are currently 46 girls in the troop.
Duan is the seventh member of the troop to earn her Eagle award, the highest rank in Scouting.
To attain the rank of Eagle, Scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges and complete a community service project.
For her project, Duan built a portable watershed demonstration table for the Livermore Area Regional Park District. The 3D model of Livermore Valley and the Del Valle Regional Park helps demonstrate the importance of watersheds in our local area.
During her time as a Scout, Duan has served as scribe, patrol leader, troop guide, assistant senior patrol leader, and senior patrol leader. She is also an orchestra and band member and on the dance team at Dougherty Valley High School.
