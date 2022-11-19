Dublin 4-H is an organization where young people can develop confidence and poise in front of groups, learn leadership skills and abilities, understand citizenship, and increase life skills through learning activities and group interaction, all while having fun and making new friends.
Participating in 4-H is preparation for higher education, business, government, and other careers. It provides the opportunity to experience running meetings properly, keeping records, handling money, conducting yourself in a job interview, and presenting concepts and ideas. All of this is available in a fun, non-threatening environment with others who quickly become friends, while experiencing projects of your choice according to your interests.