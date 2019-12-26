The nomination period for the City of Dublin's 2019 Citizen, Young Citizen, and Organization of the Year Awards ends Friday, January 17, at 5:00 p.m. Nomination forms may be completed on the City's website.
The awards recognize outstanding individuals and groups who have contributed to the quality of life in Dublin in 2019. The Young Citizen of the Year recognizes the volunteer service of a Dublin youth in the 1st – 12th grade.
Nominations for the awards are based on five established criteria: Dublin Integrity in Action’s ten characteristics (responsibility, respectfulness, caring, giving, positive attitude, trustworthiness, cooperation, doing one’s best, honesty, and self-discipline); originality and uniqueness of the activity or project; overall relevance and importance to the Dublin community; time and effort spent; and challenges in accomplishing the activity or project.
All nominees will be recognized at the Volunteer Recognition Event to be held at the Shannon Community Center on Wednesday, February 19, where the winners will be announced. The Organization of the Year will receive a $500 cash prize. Dublin’s Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year will each be granted $300 to donate to their favorite non-profit.
Nominations can be completed online at the City’s website, www.dublin.ca.gov/vre, or by calling the City Manager’s Office at (925) 833-6650.