The Dublin City Council last week approved a municipal loyalty rewards program, The Dublin Marketplace, designed to boost local commerce and small business activity.
The program was developed by Reach, an advertising services company in Sunnyvale, and will allow residents to earn rewards in the form of ‘Dublin Dollars’ when they shop at local businesses.
“The city is pleased to partner with Reach in the launch of the region’s first business loyalty rewards program,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “The program will provide our businesses with a competitive advantage while rewarding those who shop in Dublin. This is truly a win-win program that will support our brick-and-mortar establishments.”
The program will use the advertising company’s ReachPlaces platform and is being paid for with funds the city received through the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 stimulus bill passed by Congress in 2021. The city hopes to launch the rewards program in time for the holiday shopping season.