The first of Dublin’s free outdoor summer movies will be the computer-animated comedy “DC League of Super-Pets” at Emerald Green Park, 2201 Central Parkway, on Friday, June 23.
The film tells the story of Superman’s pet dog, Krypto, and shelter dog, Ace, who work with other animals to save other superheroes who have been captured by Lex Luthor and Lulu. Krypto, who goes by the name Bark Kent in everyday life, is voiced by Dwayne Johnson.
Dublin also announced that its Friday-night Picnic Flix series of six computer-animal movies, all rated PG, would rotate between Emerald Glen and two other city parks on the following schedule:
June 30 -- “Lightyear,” at Don Biddle Community Park, 100 Horizon Parkway.
July 7 -- “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” at Dublin Heritage Park and Museums, 6600 Donlon Way.
July 14 - “Encanto,” Emerald Glen Park.
July 21 - “Rumble,” Don Biddle Community Park.
July 28 - “Turning Red,” Dublin Heritage Park.
The movies will begin at dusk, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., and end about 10:30 p.m. But the venues will open at 7 p.m. with games, food vendors, and other activities.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring low-back chairs or blankets and to dress warmly. Pets are not allowed.