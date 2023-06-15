Photo Contest Camera Film Photography Nordwood Themes Unsplash.jpg

The first of Dublin’s free outdoor summer movies will be the computer-animated comedy “DC League of Super-Pets” at Emerald Green Park, 2201 Central Parkway, on Friday, June 23.

The film tells the story of Superman’s pet dog, Krypto, and shelter dog, Ace, who work with other animals to save other superheroes who have been captured by Lex Luthor and Lulu. Krypto, who goes by the name Bark Kent in everyday life, is voiced by Dwayne Johnson.