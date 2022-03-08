The City of Dublin is looking for a motivated high school student, in junior or senior standing and a resident of Dublin, to serve as the Student Representative on the City's Parks and Community Services Commission for the 2022-2023 term, which runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The application deadline is Friday, March 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Late applications will not be accepted.
The Parks and Community Services Commission is an advisory body to the Dublin City Council and makes recommendations as it deems necessary in all matters pertaining to the operation and maintenance of an effective, efficient, and adequate program of parks, recreation, and community services for the citizens of Dublin. The Commission generally meets on the third Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. Commissioners receive $50 for attendance at each meeting.
For information, visit dublin.ca.gov.