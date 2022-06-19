To celebrate National Parks Month in July, Dublin is challenging hikers to cover all 26.2 miles of trails in the city.
In announcing the challenge, the city said on its website that Dublin’s trails add up to the same distance as a marathon. Registered hikers will have from Friday, July 1 to Wednesday, Aug. 31, to complete the Dublin Trail Challenge at their own pace. The challenge is free and registered participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt. They may also track their miles on the Racejoy app.
To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/2jscfzre.