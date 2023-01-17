The Dublin Chamber of Commerce recently announced it will receive $100,000 in federal funding for its Emerging Business Community Outreach Program, which is designed to encourage development of new women-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned, and agriculture-related small businesses.
Chamber President Inge Houston said the funding was included in the $1.7 trillion government spending bill approved by Congress in December. The chamber credited Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose congressional district includes Dublin, with including funding for the program in the omnibus bill.
“We thank Congressman Swalwell for recognizing the need to promote small and minority-owned businesses,” said Sue Stephenson, who chairs the chamber board of directors. “We look forward to more partnerships which will enhance our economic growth long into the future.”
The chamber said the grant would be used to contract additional outreach staff and for direct support for targeted businesses.
“Dublin and the Tri-Valley has an increasingly diversified business community, yet resources for new businesses are not evenly distributed,” Houston said. “The omnibus bill funding will allow the chamber to extend its outreach to those key constituencies that are critical to the Tri-Valley’s future.”