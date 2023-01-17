LOGO - Dublin Chamber of Commerce DCC.jpg

The Dublin Chamber of Commerce recently announced it will receive $100,000 in federal funding for its Emerging Business Community Outreach Program, which is designed to encourage development of new women-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned, and agriculture-related small businesses.

Chamber President Inge Houston said the funding was included in the $1.7 trillion government spending bill approved by Congress in December. The chamber credited Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose congressional district includes Dublin, with including funding for the program in the omnibus bill.