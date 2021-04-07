The Dublin Chamber of Commerce is recruiting for its Ambassadors program.
Ambassadors serve as goodwill representatives at chamber events, including membership mixers, luncheons, ribbon cuttings, and help retain and grow chamber membership.
Ambassadors must be employed by a chamber member, able to attend chamber events on a regular basis, and attend monthly meetings. The Ambassadors meet at the chamber office, 6300 Village Parkway, at 9 a.m., the third Wednesday of every month.
For more information, contact the Dublin Chamber of Commerce at (925) 828-6200