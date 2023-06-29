DUB-MOVIE NIGHTS.jfif

Dublin’s free outdoor movie series, Picnic Flix, continues Friday, June 30, at Don Biddle Park with the 2022 Disney computer-animated, action-adventure film “Lightyear.”

After spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, encounters an army of ruthless robots who are attempting to steal his fuel source.