Dublin’s free outdoor movie series, Picnic Flix, continues Friday, June 30, at Don Biddle Park with the 2022 Disney computer-animated, action-adventure film “Lightyear.”
After spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, encounters an army of ruthless robots who are attempting to steal his fuel source.
The movie is rated PG and will begin at dusk, between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring low-back chairs or blankets to sit on and to dress warmly.
Vendors will be on hand to purchase meals and snacks beginning at 6:30 p.m., and the city will offer games and other activities before the movie. Pets are not allowed.
Don Biddle Park is at 6100 Horizon Parkway.
Furure movies in the Picnic Flix series include “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at Dublin Heritage Park and Museums on July 7, “Encanto” at Emerald Glen Park on July 14, “Rumble” at Don Biddle Park on July 21, and “Turning Red” at Dublin Heritage Park on July 28. All movies are rated PG.