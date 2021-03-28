Dublin City Hall was lit up in green the week of St. Patrick's Day as part of the city’s celebration of its Irish heritage. Dublin took its name from the many Irish immigrants who settled in the area in the late 1880s, and its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration is generally one of the largest on the West Coast. Because of ongoing Covid-19 concerns, this year’s weeklong celebration was a mixture of in-person and virtual events.
The Dublin Gaels defeated the Granada Matadors 28-7 March 20 in the Gaels’ football home opener. Below, Dublin wide receiver Brandon Burnes grabs a pass against Granada’s Josh Henninger for one of the Gael’s four touchdowns. (Photos - Doug Jo…
