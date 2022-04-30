Goodwill Dublin will celebrate its reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 5. Though the store has been accepting donations for months, it closed to shopping at the beginning of the pandemic.
Customers returning to the location may notice a new ‘feel’ to the store.
“Everyone is familiar with Goodwill as a thrift store environment, but with the Dublin store, we are introducing a more ‘boutique’ concept,” said store manager Jason Judkins. “It won’t be as large a space, it won’t be cluttered, it will be a little more organized, with a little higher-end product, focused on areas that cater to the demographic here.”
Judkins said Goodwill takes into account the surrounding community of each location when stocking its stores. Though Dublin’s spot will still be “very Goodwill,” Judkins noted it will be “just a little finer.”
Customers can still expect to find all the normal categories of housewares, clothing and sporting goods, though Goodwill is hoping the Dublin store’s customers will also find more than new and gently used items.
“When we receive our donations, we select the items with the taste of our local community in mind,” said Jenkins. “The store here is very intimate, very fun … if you go to a typical thrift store, you see all kinds of items under the sun; here we are hoping to have items that speak to people, things they will love to have in their home.”
Goodwill Industries has a long history as a nonprofit and social enterprise, putting its profit back into the surrounding communities. Over 80% of the organization’s revenue funds jobs and job creation, as well as supporting career centers where individuals can receive help with resume review, interview preparation and career counseling.
“We are more than just a retail store; we are a service to the community,” said Goodwill’s Director of Marketing Cynthia Alexander. “That is our strongest attribute. We offer different types of programs where you can work for Goodwill or one of our partner organizations across the Bay Area. That is where our mission lives, in creating jobs for people who face difficulties in getting employed, whether that’s a lack of employment history, incarceration, homelessness or disabilities; we provide employment for people who have those challenges.”
Goodwill Dublin is located at 7232 Regional St., in Dublin. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday, May 5, at 10 a.m. For more information, call 925-833-8610 or visit eastbaygoodwill.org.