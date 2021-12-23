DUBLIN — This Christmas, a Dublin High School senior continues a family tradition of helping young victims of abuse.
Caitlyn Loo serves as the president of Plushies Aimed to Comfort Hearts (PATCH) — a club her older sister, Allison Loo, began in 2016 to collect and donate stuffed animals to children who have been abused. The group gathers most of its donations during its annual holiday stuffed animal drive, going on now. The effort collects new or gently used toys, which are then donated to the Child Abuse Listening Interviewing and Coordination (CALICO) Center, a Bay Area organization that aims to provide justice and healing for abused children. The inspiration to start PATCH stemmed from personal experiences.
“As a young victim herself, (Allison) was given a teal plush bunny by a local abuse agency,” Caitlyn said. “This simple act of kindness inspired her to pay it forward by collecting stuffed animals for victims and raising awareness about child abuse. My sister’s resilience, transforming her pain into an empowering cause, has fueled my desire to advocate for victims of abuse and continue the mission of PATCH.”
Caitlyn noted that the teal bunny still sits in her sister’s room, serving as a reminder that a simple toy can bring comfort to a hurting child.
In total, Caitlyn estimated that PATCH has collected and donated 5,000 animals to various Bay Area organizations, with most going to CALICO Center in San Leandro. During its first four years, Caitlyn said 400 to 500 animals were collected each year, but 2020 brought in record numbers, despite the challenges of the pandemic. “With child abuse tripling during COVID, PATCH’s mission was more important than ever,” said Caitlyn. “I created Target and Amazon registries and collected over 2,200 stuffed animals, four times the normal volume. The club board also contacted numerous local businesses and community members and received an outpouring of positive support.”
Caitlyn began her involvement in PATCH as a freshman, serving as the club’s treasurer. Last year, she took over as president from her sister, who graduated from Dublin High and now attends college in San Francisco. Though she is less involved in the daily operations of the club, Caitlyn said her sister still helps with PATCH’s annual stuffed animal drive.
Erin Harper, executive director of CALICO Center, said PATCH’s support has been invaluable, allowing her organization to continue its mission to reduce trauma in children.
“PATCH is one of CALICO’s strongest supporters,” Harper said. “They are a wonderful example of young people supporting other young people who have experienced trauma. They are compassionate and dedicated, and we all think the world of them.”
With so many animals to donate last year, CALICO did not have enough room to store them all, leading Caitlyn and her fellow club members to connect with other child advocacy organizations in the Bay Area. PATCH now works with five California groups and has added two new chapters this year, one of them in Pennsylvania. Caitlyn said donations are still being accepted for this year’s drive and looks forward to another record-breaking year.
“It’s heartwarming to see the impact of PATCH growing, because you can only imagine how many hurting kids there are around the world,” she said. “To know that we can have even a slight impact on the lives of children across the nation is something to really take to heart.”
PATCH is still accepting donations of stuffed animals. To view online registries, visit linktr.ee/dhspatch. Donation boxes are located on the Dublin High School campus. To arrange a porch drop-off or get more information, email dhspatchclub@gmail.com or message the group through their Instagram page at @dhspatch. For more information on CALICO Center, or to donate, visit www.calicocenter.org.