Dublin High School seniors are encouraged to apply for the $1,000 Don Biddle Memorial Scholarship. Applicants must plan on attending a college or vocational school in Fall 2020.
The scholarship was established to honor Don Biddle, who served the Dublin community in various capacities, including serving on the Dublin City Council from 2008 until his death in 2018.
The scholarship is awarded to a high school senior who demonstrates scholarship and civic leadership through volunteerism or public service work, and who is interested in pursuing a career in public service.
Applicants must submit three short essays and two letters of recommendation by email to John.Stefanski@dublin.ca.gov, or dropped off at the Dublin city manager’s office. no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For an application, go to https://bit.ly/33g9T2V