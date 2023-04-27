DUB-CAREPACKS.JPG

Clockwise: Aarushi Mupparti (Director), Shreya Alluri (Outreach), Chandini Chennakesavan (Financial Secretary), Riya Mathur (Treasurer) and Niki Itharaja (Secretary) are the members of the CarePacks. The Dublin teens provide care packages and support to those in need. (Photo courtesy of Shreya Alluri)

Five Dublin High School students banded together last year to make an impact in their community.

Dubbing their group CarePacks, the teens are dedicated to fighting homelessness and helping those in need such as the senior population.