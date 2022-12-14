Four Dublin High senior girls turned their love of basketball into a fundraiser bonanza last weekend with the donation of $10,000 to the Challenged Athletes Foundation. During the pandemic these four young women, Meghana Dwaram, Aadya Tomar, Rhea John and Anjana Kidambi, created a basketball skills camp (DubShot) to teach kids in grades 2-7 to improve their game. Supporting all levels of skill and ability, the program was a huge success and last Sunday, Dec. 4, they presented their check for $10,000 to the Foundation. The Challenged Athletes Foundation helps those with physical challenges to pursue an active life.
Dublin High Students Turn Basketball Passion Into $10K Donation for Challenged Athletes Foundation
The Livermore Rotary gazebo at Carnagie Park hosted Santa for photos during the Holiday Village in the Park event on Friday, Dec. 2. Local vendors and craft booths also provided plenty of opportunities for holiday shopping.
