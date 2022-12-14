SPORTS-DUB SHOT.jpg

Four Dublin High senior girls turned their love of basketball into a fundraiser bonanza last weekend with the donation of $10,000 to the Challenged Athletes Foundation. During the pandemic these four young women, Meghana Dwaram, Aadya Tomar, Rhea John and Anjana Kidambi, created a basketball skills camp (DubShot) to teach kids in grades 2-7 to improve their game. Supporting all levels of skill and ability, the program was a huge success and last Sunday, Dec. 4, they presented their check for $10,000 to the Foundation. The Challenged Athletes Foundation helps those with physical challenges to pursue an active life.