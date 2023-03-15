DUB-COY.JPG

Kristin Speck, Dublin’s 2022 Citizen of the Year, is shown holding her award with Dublin City Council members, from left: Councilmember Jean Josey, Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Speck, Vice Mayor Michael McCorriston and Councilmembers Sherry Hu and Kashef Qaadri. (Photo courtesy of the City of Dublin) 

DUBLIN — The City of Dublin recognized some of its most outstanding citizens and organizations during a ceremony held on March 1 at the Shannon Community Center.

The city named its winners in the categories of 2022 Citizen of the Year (Kristin Speck), Young Citizen of the Year (Yashas Shashidhara) and Organization of the Year (Above & Beyond Leadership & Education) – along with recipients of the Mayor’s Award (Katie Cheng) and the Mayor’s Legacy Award (Erik Bertelson).