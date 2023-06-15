Dublin is now accepting reservations for this summer’s Family Campout events. Advertised as “Camping in the New American Backyard,” the overnight weekend program is held at Dublin city parks. The city organizes all activities, including campfire and s’mores, and provides dinner on Saturday night and breakfast on Sunday morning. A Family Campout is scheduled for Alamo Creek Park from Saturday, July 16, to Sunday, July 17, and at Schaefer Ranch Park from Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7. Check-ins are at 4 p.m. on Saturday. A Family Campout planned for Jordan Ranch Park is sold out. The cost is $27 per person for Dublin residents and $30 for non-residents. All ages are welcome, but pets are not allowed. To register, go to DublinRecGuide.com.
