Dublin is recruiting volunteers for its new People of the Parks (P.O.P.) program, designed to help keep the city’s sidewalks, parks, and trails clean and green.
Individual and family P.O.P. volunteers can win prizes in monthly drawings by tracking their activities.
Prizes will include program-branded items, gift cards to local businesses, free or reduced-price passes to The Wave waterpark and entry to other city programs, such as the Shamrock 5K.
Business and other organizations can also sign up to “adopt” specific parks or trails.
Businesses and groups must commit to a year-long effort of at least 16 hours per month and will receive onsite recognition.