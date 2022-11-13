DUBLIN – In an effort to reduce misunderstandings between police and the public, the city council moved toward the creation of a special needs registry at its Nov. 1 meeting.
Intended to brief police before a first encounter with someone who might require special assistance, the voluntary registry would ask special needs community members, their parents or guardians to share health information — such as prior psychiatric holds, substance abuse, or diagnoses of schizophrenia or post-traumatic stress disorder — with Dublin Police Services (DPS).
“There was an incident in another city (with) an autistic child (who) ended up getting shot,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “I also felt that if it’s any information we can provide to our police and fire before they approach a resident or a resident’s home, then … it’s useful.”
First discussed with the city council in June 2021, last week’s report proposed program specifics, such as periodically asking registrants if they would like to opt out and automatically removing children once they turn 18 years old.
The council also discussed with DPS Chief Garret Holmes ways police could collect the registry information and still maintain the level of confidentiality required of medical information.
While many city records fall under the Public Records Act (PRA), the California State Constitution protects an individual’s right to privacy in medical records. This would exempt those files from PRA disclosure.
Safeguarding this information will require DPS to adopt radio encryption, which scrambles audio signals using a secret encryption key, and renders radio transmissions unintelligible to any third-party eavesdroppers without the key.
Holmes, however, said, “Encryption sounds like a great idea, but then it also creates some challenges communicating with other agencies because each agency has their own key of encryption.”
The Chief expected the radio transition to be completed within the next 12 months. In the meantime, DPS plans to send confidential information between dispatch and officers through mobile data terminals.
Councilmember Jean Josey said, “I appreciate the thoroughness (in) looking at other jurisdictions and figuring out how we can do this in a way that protects people’s privacy, protects their information, and protects them.”
Josey referred to Dublin’s cooperation with neighboring Livermore, which developed a special needs registry of its own this year. Livermore’s program has so far received about 40 registrants and will share its application form with Dublin in order to somewhat standardize the registries in the event that registered individuals from one city interact with police from the other.
“I think the more information that law enforcement can have going into a situation, the better,” said Councilmember Shawn Kumagai.
The city will soon advertise the registry program through the Dublin Unified School District, special needs parents’ groups, Axis Community Health, NAMI Tri-Valley, and the Dublin Senior Center.