DUBLIN – In an effort to reduce misunderstandings between police and the public, the city council moved toward the creation of a special needs registry at its Nov. 1 meeting.

Intended to brief police before a first encounter with someone who might require special assistance, the voluntary registry would ask special needs community members, their parents or guardians to share health information — such as prior psychiatric holds, substance abuse, or diagnoses of schizophrenia or post-traumatic stress disorder — with Dublin Police Services (DPS).