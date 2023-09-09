Friends of the Dublin Library will hold a used book sale at the Dublin Library, 200 Civic Plaza, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.mn. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
The sale will also include audio-visual materials
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Friends of the Dublin Library will hold a used book sale at the Dublin Library, 200 Civic Plaza, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.mn. on Sunday, Sept. 17.
The sale will also include audio-visual materials
Most items will be priced $2 or less, with proceeds going to support library programs and the purchase of new materials.
Sunday will also be bargain day with half off many items and when shoppers can fill a paper bag, provided by Friends of the Dublin Library, for only $5.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A Super Blue Moon rises over the valley as seen from Sunrise Park in Dublin on Wednesday, Aug. 30. A Blue Moon is the term used when a full moon occurs twice in a single month. Super Moons look about 14% larger than regular moons due to their…