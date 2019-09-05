Dublin Library’s Fall Used Book and Media Sale takes place on Sept. 28-29. It is hosted by Friends of Dublin Library.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the sale is open to all from 1 to 4 p.m. Then on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m., is Bag Day — visitors may fill a provided bag for $5.
Friends of Dublin Library invites everyone to shop for bargain books and audio-visual materials at the semi-annual Used Book Sale. Most prices are $1 or less. The sale features vintage books, teacher materials, specially-priced books, and a Sunday Special with half off of selected items.
Funds from sales go toward purchasing materials for the library, and to supporting its programs.
The Dublin Library is located at 200 Civic Plaza. To learn more, visit www.aclibrary.org and www.dublinfriends.org, or phone 925-803-7252.