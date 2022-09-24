LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

Dublin is asking residents for help in naming a new community park north of Tassajara Road and Wallis Ranch Drive.  The 8.85-acre park, with a design concept of ‘windswept grasslands,’ consists of three separate parcels of land. The western-most parcel will be developed as a dog park. The middle parcel will include basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts, while the eastern-most parcel will include playgrounds, picnic areas, and grass fields. Access to the park will be off Rutherford Drive. Residents can vote or suggest names for the park at tinyurl.com/5ds9f2nc. The deadline is Sunday, Oct. 2. 