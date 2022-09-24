Dublin is asking residents for help in naming a new community park north of Tassajara Road and Wallis Ranch Drive. The 8.85-acre park, with a design concept of ‘windswept grasslands,’ consists of three separate parcels of land. The western-most parcel will be developed as a dog park. The middle parcel will include basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts, while the eastern-most parcel will include playgrounds, picnic areas, and grass fields. Access to the park will be off Rutherford Drive. Residents can vote or suggest names for the park at tinyurl.com/5ds9f2nc. The deadline is Sunday, Oct. 2.
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- By Nathan Canilao
-
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
Latest News
- Communication is key to a happy marriage, says Vanessa Lachey
- Christina Milian: I'm a proud Latina
- John Legend 'won't get over' losing his son
- Buckingham Palace releases new photo of Queen Elizabeth's ledger stone
- Dublin Looking to Name New Park
- I thrive on freedom and confidence, says Lena Dunham
- Music has been a healing presence in my life, says Shania Twain
- John Legend recalls experiencing 'a lot of rejection'