Dublin is honoring 12 local veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military with banners on display now through Veteran’s Day in November.
Now in its fourth year, the city’s Military Banner Program this year recognizes Marine veterans Joshua Harris, Jeffrey Hellman, and Jack Hyundo Kim; Navy veterans Martin A. Korte, Russell Parrington, and William R. Shoemaker; Army veterans Connie Mack, John Mercado, and Janine Thalblum; Air Force veteran Ronald J. Wellendorf; and two active-duty servicemen, Pablo G. Colon, U.S. Army, and Bronson L. Suyat, U.S. Coast Guard.
The banners, sponsored by community members, are on display along Doughtery Road, near Camp Parks, between Scarlett Drive and Amador Valley Boulevard. A "walking tour" map with the location of each banner can be downloaded at bit.ly/3fzOt7j.