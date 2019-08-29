Dublin Partners in Education (DPIE) invites the Dublin community to Back to School Splash at The Wave. The family-friendly event takes place on Saturday, September 7, from 2-5 p.m.
Attendees will have access to The Wave's Natatorium, Sports Pool, Slide Tower, and Splash Zone, as well as fun outdoor activities on the grass.
Tickets, $7.50 each, will be entered to win a 5-day RV rental from El Monte RV (must be present to win). In addition, raffle tickets will be available for purchase to win prizes. The Wave is located at 4201 Central Parkway in Dublin.
Dublin Partners in Education (DPIE) is a nonprofit whose mission is to foster mutually-beneficial business, community and education partnerships to maximize resources and enrich learning experiences for all students in the Dublin Unified School District.
On October 5, the group will host a Speakeasy Gala at Shannon Center.