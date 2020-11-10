City staff unveiled a plan that will bring back St. Patrick’s Day community celebration, after it was previously cancelled to the pandemic.
The traditional celebration always occurred on the weekend nearest St. Patrick’s Day, and drew 80,000 people thanks in part to a Bay Areawide advertising campaign. In March, in its 38th year, there will be in-person events following the county’s Public Health Department COVID requirements.
The activities will include an Irish tea cottage in Heritage Park, where acoustic music will be performed all day on Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14. A Celtic rock concert will be at Emerald Glen Park in the evening on Saturday, March 13, and attendees must reserve a 10-foot by 10-foot ‘shamrock,’ suitable for a family or small group, to be seated.
The Civic Center Complex will host Irish dancers, crafts and games, roaming bagpipers and leprechauns, and feature recitals of Irish limericks and storytelling.
One event will go virtual. Participants in the annual 5k Fun Run will sign in online, run independently, and be tracked with a smart phone app. Prizes will be awarded in the different categories, and there will be a drive-through pick-up to get a T-shirt.