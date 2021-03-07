Dublin will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year with both in-person and virtual events, but without the traditional Dublin Lions Club Parade.
The 37th Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will take place over the course of an entire week, March 13-20, at different venues throughout the city.
In-person events include:
- A drive-in Celtic rock concert featuring the bands Tempest and Cali Celtis at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at the Hacienda Crossing shopping center, 5000 Dublin Boulevard. The cost is $40 per car and registration is required.
- An Irish Marketplace featuring vendors specializing in Celtic jewelry and artwork, Irish kilts and candles, and traditional foods at Hacienda Crossings from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, March 13-14.
- “Lucky to be in Dublin” chalk art contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 13, with 30-minute time reserved time slots and only three participants or families permitted per time slot. The cost to participate is $5 per square.
- Irish dance lessons for youngsters taught by the McGrath Irish Dancers and the McBride School of Irish Dance on Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14, at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave. The cost is $12 per person.
Other Events and Activities:
- Shamrock 5K Fun Run and Walk will be untraditional this year with participants competing on their own between March 13-20 and following a route at Emerald Glen Park and using an app called “Racejoy.” Mile markers and directional signage will be posted along the 3.1 mile, 5K course. Participants may also run or walk their own 5K course or participate at home on a treadmill. Registered participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt and the top three finishers in the Competitive Division will receive medals and a Dick’s Sporting Goods gift certificate. Participants must wear masks except when actively running.
- Shamrockin’ Scavenger Hunt, March 13 – 20. Players download the GooseChase app, enter the game code DUBLINSTPATS, and head out in search of pictures of shamrocks and Glen the Leprechaun hidden throughout Dublin. Players who find them all will win St. Patrick’s Day-themed prizes.
- Virtual Irish Cooking Class hosted by Pans on Fire of Pleasanton via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16. Participants will make traditional Irish dishes including Irish coddle (bangers and mash) and Irish soda bread. The cost is $39 per person for Dublin residents; $47 for non-residents. Participants will receive a shopping list prior to the event and Pans on Fire can provide ingredients for an additional fee.
- Interactive At-Home Paint Night hosted via Zoom by Pinot’s Palette from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Participants will receive step-by-step instruction in painting “Sunshine Hill.” All ages are welcome. A link to the recording will also be available for seven days. Painting kits will be available for pickup at Pinot’s Palette, 153 S. Livermore Street, Livermore. The cost is $39 per person. E-mail Livermore@PinotsPalette.com for more information.
- “Why is Dublin Named Dublin?” Historian Steve Minniear will explain how the local community went through a series of name changes during its 200-year history during a Zoom presentation at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 17.
- Local restaurants and retailers will be participating in a citywide BINGO game offering St. Patrick’s Day specials for participants.
- The Dublin Arts Collective has created tutorial on how to create a “Lockdown Leprechaun” with supplies found around the house. The video and a list of needed supplies can be found at www.dublinstpats.com.
While the Dublin Lions Club is unable to host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the group will be helping to “paint the town green” by hanging ribbons throughout Downtown Dublin for the weeklong celebration.
Call (925) 556-4500 or go to www.DublinStPats.com for more information and program registration.