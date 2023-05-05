Dublin and Pleasanton will host events for National Bike Month in May, including participation in the Bay Area’s annual Bike to Work Day on Thursday May 18.
The cities will set up “Energizer Stations” from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Pleasanton and Dublin BART stations for Bike to Work Day, with free refreshments and give-away bags from local sponsors, including Hacienda, Veeva Systems, and REI Dublin.
Dublin and Pleasanton will also partner with Bike East Bay, an Oakland nonprofit organization, to offer a free, two-part class, Urban Cycling 101, for adults and teens 15 and older.
Bike East Bay will teach a workshop on bicycle safety, including learn-to-ride basics, on-the-road safety, and family cycling, at the Dublin Library, 200 Civic Plaza, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13. The class will also cover rules of the road and how to equip a bicycle, fit a helmet, avoid bike theft, ride after dark, and prevent common crashes.
The second part of the program, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, will include practice drills in the library parking lot, followed by an on-road group ride. Bikes and helmets are required.
Bicyclists can also receive $5 in “Market Money” by riding their bikes to the Dublin Farmers Market at Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway, between 4 p.m. 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.