Bicycle Bike Cyclist Jacek Dylag Unsplash.jpg

Dublin and Pleasanton will host events for National Bike Month in May, including participation in the Bay Area’s annual Bike to Work Day on Thursday May 18.

The cities will set up “Energizer Stations” from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Pleasanton and Dublin BART stations for Bike to Work Day, with free refreshments and give-away bags from local sponsors, including Hacienda, Veeva Systems, and REI Dublin.