Dublin residents can drop off unwanted prescription medication at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 30.
Dublin Police Services, which is holding the semi-annual drop-off as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, will accept tablets, capsules, and other solid dosage forms of prescription medication, no questions asked. However, intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted.
According to Drug Take-Back Day sponsors, many abusers get their drugs by raiding the medicine cabinets of family and friends.
In addition, many people do not know how to properly dispose of unused medicines, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away, which are both potential safety and health hazards.