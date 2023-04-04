Dublin Police Services is hosting an Easter egg scavenger hunt now through Friday, April 21.
To participate, take a picture of the Easter egg displays at 10 locations in Dublin and post them on Instagram, tagging the Dublin police (@dublincapolice).
Drop off the checklist of locations and printed photos at Dublin Police Services, 6361 Clark Ave., by Monday, April 24.
Participating locations include Dublin Police Services, Earl Anthony’s Dublin Bowl, Crumbl Cookies, Dublin Heritage Park, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Angus the Butcher Shop, The Wave, Dublin City Hall, Dublin Library, and Dublin Chevrolet.
Police Services will hold a raffle for those who finish the hunt.
