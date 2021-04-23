Dublin Police will participate in National Drug Take-Back Day, Saturday, April 24, by accepting pills, capsules, and other solid forms of expired or unwanted prescription medication at a drop-off site at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza.
The drop-off site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Liquids and syringes will not be accepted.
National Drug Take-Back Day is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency to provide a safe and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.