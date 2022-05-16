Dublin Police Services will hold its annual Youth Academy, introducing teens from 14 to 18 to various aspects of law enforcement, from Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10.
Taught by law enforcement personnel, the free program covers such topics as the bomb squad, crime prevention and community policing, crime scene investigation, and gang identification and prevention.
Participants also tour local law enforcement facilities and participate in physical training exercises.
Students will be required to pass a background check and must have parental consent.
To apply, complete an online form at dublin.ca.gov by Monday, May 30. A highlight video from the 2021 academy is also available on the city website.