Dublin police will hold their annual memorial Christmas tree lighting in honor of fallen officer John Monego at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, in the lobby of Dublin Police Services at 6361 Clark Ave.
Monego, an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy assigned to Dublin, was killed on Dec. 12, 1998, when he responded to a 911 robbery-in-progress call from a local restaurant.
According to the California Police Officer’s Memorial Association, Monego was shot as he entered the lobby of the restaurant and then shot five more times as he lay on the floor.
The shooter was later caught, convicted of murder, and sentenced to life in prison.
At the time, Dublin contracted with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for police services, and Monego, then 33, had been assigned to the city for eight months.
He was the first, and only, Dublin police officer to have been killed in the line of duty.