Dublin Police Services will join in National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with officers visiting neighborhood events.
National Night Out began in 1984 with the National Association of Town Watch encouraging homeowners to leave their porch lights on to discourage crime. It has developed into a program to encourage police-community partnerships with neighborhood walks, cookouts, festivals, and other events. Last year, an estimated 35 million people in more than 15,000 communities participated in National Night Out activities.
Dublin neighborhoods that register their National Night Out events with Dublin Police Services will receive visits from Dublin police officers, California Highway Patrol officers, Alameda County firefighters, or city officials.
To register an event, visit dublin.ca.gov.