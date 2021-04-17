Dublin will celebrate its annual “Dublin Pride Week” from April 24-May 1 with a series of events promoting volunteerism and environmental awareness.
Dublin Pride Week activities will include a volunteer day to clean up and beautify creeks, schools, and parks in the city; a virtual food drive; drug take-back day for residents to drop off unwanted or expired prescriptions; free compost pickup; hazardous waste drop-off; virtual bicycle workshops; a cooking workshop webinar to reduce food waste; and the third-annual “Nature in Our Backyards” photography contest.
Volunteers are needed from 8-11 a.m., on Saturday, April 24, for Volunteer Day. Volunteers will meet at Emerald Glen Park for a light breakfast and to receive their assignments. They will also receive lunch back at the park at noon. To register, go to Dublin Pride Volunteer Day 2021 Tickets, Sat, Apr 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite.
Unwanted or expired prescription drugs will be accepted from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., on April 24, at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza. Liquids and syringes will not be accepted.
Residents can pick up free compost, or drop off household hazardous waste, including motor oil, paint, cleaners, batteries, light bulbs, herbicides, and pesticides, at 5601 Arnold Road from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 1.
Registration is required for picking up compost or dropping off hazardous waste by calling 925-557-1091 or emailing psc-appointments@answerquick.com. Appointments must be made by April 23, and there is a two-bag limit on compost.
More information on the virtual bike workshops is available at https://bikeeastbay.org/education, while the “Make Soup Not Waste” webinar with Anne-Marie Bonneau, also known as the Zero-Waste Chef, is available at www.dublinprideweek.com.
Lastly, photographers can enter the city’s “Nature in Our Backyard” photography contest by submitting photos of Dublin creeks, wildlife, and natural park settings by Monday, April 26.
Photographers do not need to be Dublin residents, but photos must have been taken within the last year and be of natural settings without showing any people. For more about submitting photos, go to www.dublin.ca.gov/niob.
For more information on any of the events, go to www.dublinprideweek.com, or contact Lauren Marriott at 925-556-4500.